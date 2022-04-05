Feder: Deerfield Herald weekly to debut

Editor's note: Robert Feder is employed by Daily Herald Media Group.

The parent company of the Daily Herald is expanding its weekly newspaper operation into north suburban Deerfield.

Starting Thursday, the new Deerfield Herald will be distributed free to every household in the village.

The move follows the launch of weeklies in Glenview and Northbrook in 2020.

"We believe Deerfield is a natural extension of our mission," said Colin O'Donnell, senior vice president and director of operations and strategic initiatives for Daily Herald Media Group. "As we have in our other weeklies, we will be locally focused on Deerfield and its residents, especially as it pertains to schools, prep sports and local businesses. We also, like in our other weekly papers, will have an expansive calendar of events. We think Deerfield deserves a local paper and we will provide it."

Melynda Findlay-Shamie, editor of the Glenview Herald and Northbrook Herald, will add the Deerfield edition to her portfolio.

