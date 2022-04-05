Convergint acquires Systems 28 in Ohio

SCHAUMBURG -- Convergint Tuesday said it has acquired Systems 28 Inc., an Ohio-based systems integrator specializing in fire alarm and life safety services.

The acquisition provides increased growth opportunities for Convergint throughout Ohio, enabling the company to continue to serve its existing base of customers while adding some of the largest, local, regional and global companies in the area, Convergint said. Financial terms of the acquisition were not released.

Founded in 2005, Systems 28 is a low-voltage systems integrator that provides design, sales, service, installation and systems monitoring in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, and multitenant residential markets. The company provides fire safety and security solutions for customers. Its solutions include security, access control, fire alarm, nurse call, emergency call and emergency mass notification systems.

"Systems 28's leadership has built a strong business and a culture that is undeniably aligned with Convergint's, and they're also well-recognized for staying on the pulse of the latest industry certifications, code education, and emerging technology," said Sean Flint, executive vice president of Convergint.

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global systems integrator that designs, installs and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation and audiovisual systems.