Former Fox & Hound in Arlington Heights reopens as Craft Republic

The BBQ Brisket Beef Tower at Craft Republic sports bar is composed of two beef patties stacked in between onion rings, with whiskey barbecue brisket, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Courtesy of Kelly Operations Group

Bags, darts and table tennis are among the bar games available to play at Craft Republic in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Kelly Operations Group

Craft Republic Bar & Grill has the same footprint within the Ridge Plaza shopping center in Arlington Heights as Fox & Hound did. Courtesy of Kelly Operations Group

A long-standing sports bar on Dundee Road in Arlington Heights has reopened and rebranded as Craft Republic Bar & Grill. Courtesy of Kelly Operations Group

A long-standing sports bar inside an Arlington Heights strip shopping center has reopened and rebranded, with a slightly different menu and new bar games and amenities.

Craft Republic Bar & Grill recently opened within the same footprint as the former Fox & Hound Bar & Grill at 910-918 W. Dundee Road, within Ridge Plaza. A formal grand opening and ribbon-tying ceremony with the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Tom Hayes is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Fox & Hound closed last year, but after renovations and updates, has reopened as Craft Republic. The national sports bar chains are owned by the same parent company, San Diego-based Kelly Operations Group.

Fox & Hound still operates nine locations, including the one in Schaumburg, while Craft Republic has four restaurants: Arlington Heights, Houston, Albuquerque and Tucson.

"I think it's the type of thing where people who enjoyed Fox & Hound will enjoy some familiarity there, but those who have never been will enjoy the menu," said Michael Mertes, the village's business development manager. "And the name Craft Republic reflects the number of beers they have on tap."

In addition to the extensive beer list and cocktail menu, the main menu features appetizers like Thai Crispy Ribs (lightly battered and fried baby back ribs smothered in Thai barbecue sauce and topped with sesame seeds) and burgers like the BBQ Brisket Beef Tower (two beef patties stacked in between onion rings, with whiskey barbecue brisket, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles).

Patrons can dine at the highboy tables, at the bar or on the outdoor covered patio.

Alisha Merico, the senior marketing manager from Kelly Operations Group, said the sports bar experience includes wall-to-wall TVs, Ping-Pong, steel tip darts, beer pong and numerous bag toss boards.

There's plenty of space for parties of all sizes, Merico added, with four different areas of the restaurant that can be booked for gatherings like high school reunions and bachelor parties.

The bar also has a happy hour promotion and daily specials, offers takeout and third party delivery, and shows all UFC fights with no cover charge.