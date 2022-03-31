Investment company to buy Intelligent Medical Objects

ROSEMONT -- Intelligent Medical Objects, a health care data enablement company, is being acquired by the private equity investment firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP of Boston.

Thomas H. Lee Partners Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in IMO from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rosemont-based IMO provides clinical terminology solutions. THL's investment will support IMO's product development and expand commercial relationships with hospitals and other health care providers, it said.

Founded in 1994, IMO manages more than 5 million clinical terms and maps to all major coding systems. Its suite of software products, which is used by more than 740,000 physicians daily, helps hospitals minimize clinician burnout, reduce unnecessary care and charges, optimize billing and reimbursement, streamline data management, and inform better care.

"THL's investment in IMO validates the next stage of growth for our business, our products and our employees," said Ann Barnes, IMO's CEO.