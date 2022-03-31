Fortune International expands into Northeast

BENSENVILLE -- Fortune International LLC, a leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, Thursday announced its acquisition of D'Artagnan Inc.

Based in Union, New Jersey, D'Artagnan has been a leader in the sustainable farm-to-table movement over last 35 years as a purveyor of free-range meat and all-natural organic poultry, game, foie gras, mushrooms and truffles to the country's top restaurants and retailers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fortune's acquisition of D'Artagnan as a preferred supplier of food and gourmet products expands its geographic footprint into D'Artagnan's Northeast markets, as well as adds new relationships with leading retailers, the company said. In addition, the acquisition provides an opportunity for Fortune to offer new products to consumers directly as part of D'Artagnan's successful and fast-growing e-commerce business.

D'Artagnan has approximately 260 employees and over 80 trucks working from five primary operations located in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas. The company was founded in 1985 by Ariane Daguin.

"We are excited to welcome Ariane and her talented team to our platform as the preferred supplier to top restaurants and retailers in the U.S.," said Sean J. O'Scannlain, Fortune's president and CEO.