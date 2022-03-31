Engineering Enterprises Inc. promotes Matt Taylor

SUGAR GROVE -- Matt Taylor was recently promoted to GIS Analyst at Engineering Enterprises Inc.

Taylor has been a valued employee for seven years. He has brought the firm's GIS capabilities to the forefront and is continuing to push it forward with this important technology.

Engineering Enterprises, founded in 1974, is an award-winning consulting engineering firm providing services to public agencies and private entities throughout northern Illinois. Over 50 experienced firm members include licensed professional civil engineers, land surveyors and support team members, who provide a full range of services for planning, design and construction of infrastructure projects, funding assistance and municipal consulting.