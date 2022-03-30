Pactiv Evergreen sells interest in beverage packing company

LAKE FOREST -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. said its subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC, completed the previously announced sale of its 50% interest in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co. Ltd to affiliates of Elopak ASA.

Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co. Ltd supplies customers in the Middle East and Africa region from manufacturing plants in Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"The completion of this transaction positions Pactiv Evergreen to focus on our growth in North America where we are established as a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging, servicing many of the world's most beloved brands," said Michael King, Pactiv Evergreen CEO.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of food and beverage packaging with a team of approximately 16,000 employees. Its customers include restaurants, food service distributors, retailers, and food and beverage producers, packers and processors.