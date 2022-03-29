Long-time grocery industry leader Bill Bishop passes away

Local businessman Willard "Bill" Bishop died peacefully on Friday at age 80 surrounded by loved ones.

Bill Bishop's experience in the food retail business reaches from the earliest introduction of the UPC code to the online grocery revolution that was fast-tracked due to the COVID pandemic.

After leading his industry-standard-setting company, Willard Bishop Consulting for almost four decades, he could have rested on his laurels. Instead, he took on the industry's newest challenge -- how digital technology was changing the grocery industry. To that mission he brought an unmatched depth of experience in the nuts and bolts of grocery retail operations and how grocery retailers think.

Brick Meets Click, the firm he co-founded in 2011 and led as chief architect until recently, continues to produce some of the most useful thought leadership and research in the business under the direction of his children, Cindy Christian, Steve Bishop and David Bishop.

A private celebration of life service is being planned for mid-May in Barrington.

The family is also working on coordinating a separate online memorial event to allow people from across the grocery industry who developed relationships with Bill to gather and honor him. The date and details will follow later.

In lieu of flowers, the family is inviting memorial donations to be made in Bill's honor to F.I.S.H. Food Pantry, Carpentersville, www.fish-food-pantry.org, or to your local food pantry.