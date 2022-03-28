Becker Logistics acquires Trek Freight Services

Celebrating their recent merger, from left, are John Andreotti, chief operating officer of Trek Freight Services; Jim Becker, CEO, Becker Logistics; and Gary Bazelon, CEO of Trek Freight. Business Wire

GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- Becker Logistics LLC, a transportation and shipment management company, said it has acquired Trek Freight Services LLC in Lincolnwood.

The sale was finalized Dec. 31 and announced Monday. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Trek Freight has been in business for 21 years and Becker Logistics will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in May, combining for a total of 46 years of transportation experience. Trek provides third-party logistics services across the U.S. These services will now be provided under the Becker Logistics name.

The addition of Trek brings Becker Logistics and additional 125 customers, 35 employees and Trek's proprietary transportation management software, the company said.

Becker Logistics has experienced much growth in the last 10 years. In 2020, revenue was at $73 million. In 2021, revenue grew by 130% year over year. Total top-line revenue for 2021 was $167.2 million.

"This is our second acquisition with our first being Savage Logistics LLC in 2017," said Jim Becker, CEO of Becker Logistics. "We now have a total of 160 talented employees with plans of adding an additional 100 more by the end of the year."

John Andreotti, former chief operating officer and principle of Trek Freight, said the company wanted to merge with a partner that would not only keep its employees, but would offer an opportunity to catapult their careers.

"Looking back, we knew we had to grow our company, but with the resources we had, our age and stage in life, we knew it was going to take far too long," he said. "We needed to merge with a company that had a vision and a larger engine in place to accelerate that growth."

Becker offers an array of transportation services for customers ranging from mid-size manufacturers to Fortune 100 corporations.