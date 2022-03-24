Wynnchurch Capital invests in valve companies

ROSEMONT -- LPW Group, a portfolio company owned by Rosemont-based investors Wynnchurch Capital L.P., has acquired a number of valve makers based in Houston.

LPW Group is the parent company of Penn Machine and Western Flange, which acquired El Mar Ventures LLC and its subsidiaries, as well as Advanced Industrial Technologies LLC.

Together, those two Houston companies manufacture specialty valves, pneumatic actuators and gears used in chemical, petrochemical, refining, pulp and paper and other industrial applications. The companies own four leading brands: Ladish Valves, Smith Valves, AIT and Diamond Gear.

"Our partnership with Wynnchurch will allow us to accelerate growth while continuing to provide our customers with unique solutions in critical applications. The entire team at Ladish, Smith and AIT are excited to embark on this next stage of our company's evolution," said Ryan Scott, president of El Mar.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.