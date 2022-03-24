Belle Tire to open three more suburban shops

Belle Tire, a rapidly expanding tire and service retailer, is entering its second wave of expansion in the Chicago area by opening three new suburban locations this spring.

The company opened its fifth area store in Aurora on March 18, with openings to follow in Mokena later this month and St. Charles in April. The chain last fall opened shops in Naperville, Villa Park, Joliet and Shorewood.

Belle Tire Aurora is at 750 Route 59. The St. Charles shop will be at 101 S. Randall Road.

"After officially entering Illinois this past year, we are proud to continue our expansion and serve new communities," stated Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire. "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, expanding our presence in Chicagoland allows us to continue to grow our long-standing mission, giving our neighbors peace of mind and the ability to trust we will get them back on the road quickly and affordably."

Belle Tire's Illinois expansion will continue with plans to open shops in West Chicago, Romeoville and Orland Park by the end of summer, Yorkville and Montgomery locations set to follow after. The retailer plans to open 60 Illinois stores over the next three years and anticipates this expansion will develop 1,000 jobs and make an economic impact of $325 million in the region.

Founded in Detroit, Belle Tire has grown to 132 stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.