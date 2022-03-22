Illinois Tollway awards $56 million in contracts

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board of directors this week approved 12 construction and professional engineering services contracts, including several to suburban businesses, totaling nearly $56 million.

Projects include:

• A $23.2 million contract to Dunnet Bay Construction Co. of Glendale Heights for roadway and bridge construction, as part of the new I-490 Tollway/Illinois Route 390 Tollway Interchange on the west side of O'Hare International Airport.

• A $2.4 million contract to Aldridge Electric Inc., Libertyville, for weigh-in-motion replacement on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) at Bruce Road.

• A $1.8 million contract to Foundation Mechanics of Des Plaines for weigh-in-motion replacement on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94) at Illinois Route 173.

• A $2 million engineering contract to 4HD Inc. of Lombard for systemwide construction management services upon request.

The contracts approved in March include five prime contractors and consultants and 37 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority- or women-owned businesses and one prime contractor and 11 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified veteran-owned firms.

More than $139.6 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022 as part of the 11th year of its 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 106,630 total jobs as of February.