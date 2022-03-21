Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's and BJ's Brewhouse could be headed to Algonquin

A rendering for a Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant proposed for a commercial development in Algonquin. Courtesy of Kensington Development Partners

A preliminary plan for a 13-acre commercial site in Algonquin could bring three new restaurants to the village: Raising Cane's, BJ's Brewhouse and the local winery chain Cooper's Hawk.

Kensington Development Partners presented the plan before the Algonquin Committee of the Whole during a meeting last week.

Cooper's Hawk winery and restaurant is described as "North America's largest wine club" in the presentation notes, citing 49 locations across 11 states. The first Cooper's Hawk opened in Orland Park in 2005.

The development, which would be built at the intersection of Randall Road and Commons Drive, calls for three phases of construction.

Phase II is a much larger 50-acre plot directly behind the Phase 1 lots and would require new road access. Phase III would be 8.5 acres directly east of Phase 1, along Randall Road.

Phase I would include five lots and a stormwater management area. Kensington has preliminary agreements with four tenants already, including the above restaurants and a Belle Tire outlet. Kensington's presentation included site plans, renderings and elevations.

Overall, the first phase would create more than 300 jobs and almost $500,000 in tax revenue, Algonquin community development director Jason Shallcross said.

"With 50,000 cars going north and south on Randall Road every day, it's easy to see why national brands continue to choose Algonquin," Shallcross said.

While there is not yet a hard timeline for the project, Kensington will now revise its proposal based on the comments and feedback before formally submitting a plan before an upcoming Planning and Zoning meeting, Shallcross said.