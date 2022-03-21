Area's largest virtual indoor gold facility opens

Game of Iron features 16 hitting bays allowing golfers to play one of more than 200 golf courses around the world. Courtesy of Game of Irons

OAK BROOK -- Game of Irons, billed as the Chicago area's largest indoor virtual golf facility, has opened at 3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 104, Oak Brook.

Game of Irons features 16 bays that accommodate up to six golfers each. It's virtual golf simulators mimic over 200 world-famous golf courses. The floor automatically moves and tilts to match the landscape contours and course slope of your golf shots.

Use the custom app to log and track your swing and ball flight data, and watch instant replay videos of your swing in slow motion. The 18,000-square-foot ft facility offers a bar and food and can be rented for corporate events, parties and group outings.

"We were frustrated that the weather in the Chicago area limited the golf season. Our goal was to provide golfers with the ability to play year-round," said Jin Park, president of Game of Irons.

Three distinct playing surfaces -- fairway, rough and bunker -- provide for an exceptionally realistic feel, he said. Camera sensors ensure every shot is captured seamlessly with 99% accuracy for ball flight and trajectory

For more information, visit www.gameofirons.com.