Bell Works in Hoffman Estates adds Barrington gym as tenant

Personal trainer Gina Kaiser of Barrington will be relocating her 2-year-old It Gym from her hometown to Bell Works Chicagoland in the redeveloped former AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates this summer.

Kaiser said the move has been driven by the increasing demand for both virtual and in-person services since she first opened.

"It didn't take long to know Bell Works was the perfect place to move my business," Kaiser said. "The supportive and close-knit community at Bell Works contributes to the same camaraderie we foster at It Gym, and is one of the main reasons why I'm so excited to be part of the metroburb and to grow here for years to come."

Her announcement was made in conjunction with a welcome from Somerset Development, which has been redeveloping the former AT&T campus as a self-contained community of residences and businesses in the spirit of its original Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to welcome It Gym to Bell Works Chicagoland," Somerset President and CEO Ralph Zucker said in a statement. "The arrival of this exciting local business will provide an environment for anyone to improve both their physical and mental health. Welcoming unique, community-oriented businesses like It Gym, represents a critical component of our vision for Bell Works Chicagoland and as we further our mission to continue transforming the campus into a true destination for the entire region."

When completed, the 3,300-square-foot space which Kaiser designed will feature a main gym able to comfortably hold 15 people and a separate training studio for up to six people.

Kaiser said monthly membership plans at It Gym will range from $80 to $240, with private training sessions beginning at $75 and single-class drop-ins at $18.

Last year, Bell Works Chicagoland opened coLab, a 15,000-square-foot space offering flexible lease terms and workspaces including access to conference and meeting rooms, lounges and other amenities.

Other early office tenants include Platinum Home Mortgage Corporation, CPA Advisors Group, Mosquito Hunters, and The Next Unicorn, an equity crowdfunding firm.

Bell Works Chicagoland also features 60,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea opened there last year. Plans are pending for residential additions to the existing commercial building.