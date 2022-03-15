Kaplan elected trustee state parks association

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Robert Kaplan, vice president of the Hoffman Estates Park District, was recently elected to the Illinois Association of Park Districts' board of trustees.

As an IAPD trustee, Kaplan will assist the association with its mission of advancing Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois. He will work with the 19-member board to advise the association in providing service, research, advocacy, public awareness and educational programs to its membership of more than 350 park, recreation and conservation agencies and nearly 100 affiliated business partners.

"Robert is an outstanding proponent of enhancing the quality of life in Illinois through the services of park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies," said Peter Murphy, IAPD president and chief executive officer. "He is a dynamic individual with a strong commitment to the park and recreation field, and I know that with his guidance and expertise, Illinois parks, recreation and conservation will thrive and continue to rank among the nation's best."

Kaplan was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in April 2021 and was elected to the board in January. He was elected to the Hoffman Estates Park District Board in 2015 and has previously served as president and treasurer.

Kaplan is a local attorney with an MBA from Roosevelt University. He is active in the local bar association and is a current board member and past president of the Beth Tikvah Congregation in Hoffman Estates. He also serves as a trustee on the Friends of HEParks Foundation.