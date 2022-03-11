Duke's Northwoods restaurant to open in St. Charles

A Wisconsin-style supper club called Duke's Northwoods has been given the green light to open in downtown St. Charles.

This week, the St. Charles City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application and a 2 a.m. late-night permit for Duke's Northwoods, located at 7 E. Main St. in downtown St. Charles next to the newly-opened The Graceful Ordinary restaurant.

The owner of Flagship on the Fox sports bar in downtown St. Charles is opening Duke's Northwoods, which will open in the space formerly occupied by Button Man printing.

Steve Mayer opened Flagship on the Fox in 2019. One of his partners in the venture is Jarrett Payton, a sports anchor for WGN-TV and the son of the late Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

Jarrett Payton, who lives in Campton Hills, also is a partner in the Duke's Northwoods venture.

Duke's Northwoods plans to open on Mother's Day weekend in May. The menu will feature burgers and other items, including liver and onions, steak, fish 'n' chips and a bratwurst platter.