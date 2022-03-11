Creamery plans new Lombard location

Creamery plans to open its first DuPage County location in Lombard. The ice cream eatery and caterer also plans to add specialty hot dogs to its Lombard and Homer Glen locations this year. Courtesy of Creamery

Creamery is hoping for lots of visiting families at its planned Lombard location, which is to be north of the Paradise Bay Water Park. Courtesy of Creamery

Creamery, known for its ice cream sandwich "flights," plans open in Lombard later this year. The ice cream shop and caterer already has locations in Homer Glen, New Lenox, Manhattan and Lemont. Courtesy of Creamery

The ice cream shop and caterer Creamery is expanding with its first DuPage County location in Lombard.

Though an opening date has not been announced, Creamery has revealed that it will be taking over the former Kyle's Corner Grill at 506 E. St. Charles Place. The location is sandwiched between the Lombard Park District's Paradise Bay Water Park to the south and the Great Western Trail to the north.

"The previous owner has relocated out of state," said Creamery social media manager Victoria E. Sisk. "Once the location opened up, we jumped on it."

Creamery was founded in south Chicago in 1981 and now has three Will County locations in Homer Glen, New Lenox and Manhattan. Creamery expanded into Cook County in April last year with a location in Lemont.

Aside from Lemont, Creamery locations are open year-round. Creamery plans to offer all the same menu items in Lombard, including take-home kits for sundaes and hot chocolate that were created as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're also very excited to be bringing Lombard our new specialty hot dog concept, which will be a new addition to the menu," Sisk said. The Homer Glen location will also be adding hot dogs.

But one menu item available at Creamery's Will County locations will not be appearing in Lombard: The Original Rainbow Cone. Since Original Rainbow Cone opened its own Lombard location in May last year, Sisk said, Creamery will not be applying for a Lombard license to sell the famed five-flavor cone.

Instead, Sisk hopes customers will also consider Creamery's "blaster pies," ice cream sandwich "flights" and their line of specialty cakes and rolls.

"There is actually not a lot of work to be done for this new location. The only thing we are waiting on is to craft a really strong team," Sisk said. "That way we'll really be ready to go once we open our doors."