Feder: Modern Healthcare names Mary Ellen Podmolik editor

Mary Ellen Podmolik, former business editor of the Chicago Tribune, has been hired as editor of Modern Healthcare, the Chicago-based magazine and digital site published by Crain Communications.

Podmolik, who accepted a buyout from the Tribune after 13 years in 2021, most recently was director of communications for the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

At Modern Healthcare she replaces Aurora Aguilar, who left after seven years to join WebMD as senior director of editorial, news, features and perspectives.

Aguilar previously worked for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM and the Daily Herald.

Modern Healthcare has seen an exodus of top talent -- including the departure of more than 15 reporters and editors -- since 2020.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.