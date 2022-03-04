 

Upscale pizzeria to occupy former Nikko's in Prospect Heights

    The former Nikko's at 1421 N. Rand Road in Prospect Heights will be replaced later this year by Bar Salotto, an upscale pizza restaurant with a boutique vibe. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

  • A concept drawing of the upscale, boutique-style Bar Salotto restaurant expected to occupy the former Nikko's building at 1421 N. Rand Road in Prospect Heights on the Arlington Heights border later this year.

    A concept drawing of the upscale, boutique-style Bar Salotto restaurant expected to occupy the former Nikko's building at 1421 N. Rand Road in Prospect Heights on the Arlington Heights border later this year. Courtesy of Prospect Heights

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 3/4/2022 8:01 PM

After extensive renovation, an upscale pizza restaurant with a boutique vibe will occupy the former Nikko's at 1421 N. Rand Road in Prospect Heights near the border of Arlington Heights.

Bar Salotto is expected to open at a yet undetermined date later this year, owner Thomas Ragauskis said.

 

The new restaurant will replace not only Nikko's but a different dining concept the Prospect Heights City Council approved shortly after Nikko's closed in the summer of 2020 that would have been called Park Local Kitchen & Cocktails.

Dan Peterson, Prospect Heights' director of building and development, said the property will continue to be owned by Jay Brizzolara, who's bringing in a new operator with a different concept after the previous one was not pursued during the pandemic.

Ragauskis said his vision for the new restaurant is a place where both families and people who might want to dress up a little to go out will feel equally at home.

"We're going to do some real cool things," Ragauskis said. "Everything is going to be made fresh."

Peterson said Prospect Heights officials are pleased by the renewed interest in the prominent site.

"Everyone is pretty excited about this," he said. "Everyone wants a high-quality restaurant."

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will undergo a facelift inside and out, including the replacement of Nikko's former drive-in stalls with an outdoor dining area. There will be 39 parking spaces.

Though his plan is to be open before the end of 2022, Ragauskis said he's not yet committing to an opening date because he wants everything to be right from the start, as well as to anticipate the potential of any supply-chain delays during construction.

