Feder: ABC 7 poised to sweep late-news ratings

With one day left in the February sweep, ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 is poised to claim another across-the-board win at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. in household ratings and in the key demographic of viewers between 25 and 54.

It's worth noting ABC 7's substantial margin of victory in the face of competition from the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5.

Ratings analysts said it was the first time in memory the Winter Games bestowed no discernible "Olympic halo" on a station's news ratings.

At 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers, ABC 7 had 229,119 households, followed by NBC 5 with 128,445 households, Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9 with 83,316 households, CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 with 79,844 households, Univision WGBO-Channel 66 with 62,487 households and Telemundo WSNS-Channel 44 with 31,243 households.

At 9 p.m. weeknights, WGN had 138,860 households and Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 had 52,072 households.

