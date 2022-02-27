The Business Week That Was: New Buona in Lakemoor, mayors unite against railroad merger

Buona restaurant had a soft opening Tuesday in the Lakemoor Commons shopping center at routes 12 and 120. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

Arlington Heights to allow pot shops

Arlington Heights trustees said Monday that not only should the lone recreational marijuana dispensary in the village be able to continue its business permanently, but other pot shops should be allowed in town.

Ribfest moving to fairgrounds

After more than 30 years in Naperville and then a pandemic pause, Ribfest will move to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The four-day event will be held over Father's Day weekend, just like the very first Ribfest in 1987.

Mayors unite to stop rail merger

Mayors from Itasca, Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Hanover Park, Roselle, Schaumburg and Wood Dale held a joint meeting in Itasca on Tuesday to create the "Stop the CPKC Coalition" which opposes the proposed Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern merger to create a large railway.

Buona adds restaurant

The Buona Companies' 26th restaurant in the Chicago area debuted Tuesday at routes 12 and 120 in Lakemoor with two new menu items and a few days of bragging rights for local patrons.

No street dining in Palatine

Palatine will not allow downtown bars and restaurants to set up outdoor dining on public streets this year but will continue allowing it on public sidewalks.

Lisle moves forward with incentives

Lisle trustees voted Monday to override Mayor Chris Pecak's veto of a plan to provide economic incentives to encourage the redevelopment of a vacant shopping center in the village's downtown.

New bank branch on the way

A long-standing Firestone auto repair shop in Arlington Heights will be demolished to make way for a new BMO Harris Bank branch.

Training facility opens

The group based D1 Training Facility has officially opened in Bloomingdale, with a great response from children in the community.