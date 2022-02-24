Five-story apartment complex proposed for downtown Itasca

Rendering of the proposed Itasca Station in downtown Itasca. courtesy of Holladay Properties

A developer has proposed a 153,000-square foot apartment complex in downtown Itasca that village officials think would be a good fit with their plans to improve the area.

The development, which has not yet started going through the village's official approval channels, is called Itasca Station. At the southeast corner of Orchard Street and Maple Avenue it would be across from the Itasca Metra Station.

According to the plans, at street level is commercial space for a restaurant, with a residential lobby, an outdoor eating area that seats 56 people, and a leasing office.

The remaining four stories will have 88 one- and two-bedroom residential units.

Representatives of the Indiana-based developer Holladay Properties believe the project will be a catalyst for more downtown development, all while supporting existing and new businesses in Itasca by bringing in additional residents and consumers.

Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn said Itasca Station incorporates their vision of growing downtown Itasca to make it more shopper-friendly.

"It definitely fits into what we were looking for," Pruyn said. "We want to make downtown more accessible and varied for everyone who shops and lives in the area."

Michael O'Connor, Holladay's vice president of development and leasing, and Vice President T. Drew Mitchell say that the site's proximity to the Metra Station and location in the heart of downtown made it an ideal location.

"We are confident that our proposed development ... will be a catalyst to transform the downtown into a thriving, walkable, urban living environment attracting both new and existing residents to live, work and play in downtown Itasca," O'Conner and Mitchell said in a joint statement.

Itasca Station would have indoor parking, with 116 spaces between the ground floor and lower-level parking decks.

Planned amenities include electric vehicle charging stations, dedicated in-unit laundry rooms, walk-in closets, storage spaces, a business center, on-site management and concierge services, a fitness center and a pet spa.