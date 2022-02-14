Feder: Weigel Broadcasting to launch Story Television as sixth network

Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting Co., the innovative home of MeTV and four other national television networks, is about to launch a sixth -- featuring historical and factual programming supplied by A&E, History Channel and other cable networks.

Billed as Story Television Network, it will bring an impressive library of nonfiction series to broadcast television for the first time, including "Biography," "The Men Who Built America," "World War II in HD," "Modern Marvels" and "Mankind: The Story of All of Us."

The latest offering from the creative team headed by Weigel Broadcasting vice chairman Neal Sabin will launch nationwide March 28 on stations owned by Weigel, Hearst Television, Marquee Broadcasting and Maranatha Broadcasting, among other affiliates.

Each day Story Television's programming will focus on a particular theme, including military, technology and innovation, world events, American history, modern achievement, unexplained phenomena and biographical tributes.

In addition to MeTV, Weigel also owns DECADES, Start TV, Heroes & Icons and MOVIES!

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.