Feder: Cubs may go after cord-cutters with streaming service

The New York Post is reporting that the Cubs and Sinclair could launch a streaming service for people without cable or satellite-TV subscriptions.

It took Josh Kosman, veteran business reporter for Rupert Murdoch's New York Post, to break the news about the latest deal being cooked up between the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcasting.

Already partners in the Marquee Sports Network, the Ricketts family and Sinclair are now looking to cash in on cord-cutters by launching "a streaming service for customers without a cable or satellite-TV subscription," according to Kosman, who reported the plan faces opposition from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"We're always exploring options," Michael McCarthy, general manager of Marquee Sports Network, told Kosman. "There is nothing definite to announce."

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.