Feder: Sun-Times, WBEZ search for new editors

Now that the Sun-Times has been acquired by the parent company of NPR news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM and become a nonprofit subsidiary of Chicago Public Media, all eyes are on the search for new executive editors to lead the two newsrooms.

The company has engaged Koya Partners, a Massachusetts-based executive recruiting firm, to conduct the search.

Heading the effort is Steve Edwards, the former chief content officer of WBEZ who's now a managing director of Koya Partners.

The Sun-Times has been without a permanent executive editor since Chris Fusco resigned in 2020. Since then Steve Warmbir has been serving as interim editor-in-chief.

For WBEZ the position will be a new one, reporting to chief content officer Tracy Brown.

