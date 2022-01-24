Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend their slide in 2022
Updated 1/24/2022 11:34 AM
NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones industrial average has dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Stocks extended their three-week decline on Wall Street and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track to close in what the market considers a correction -- a drop of 10% or more from its most recent high.
Just after noon, the Dow was down 2.9% while the S&P 500 dropped 3.6%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies, whose fortunes are more closely tied to the domestic economy, is now down more than 20% from its recent high.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.