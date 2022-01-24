Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend their slide in 2022

A man wearing a face mask walks Monday near a money exchange office in downtown Seoul, South Korea. Asian markets mostly fell on Monday after a sell-off gave Wall Street its worst week since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones industrial average has dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Stocks extended their three-week decline on Wall Street and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track to close in what the market considers a correction -- a drop of 10% or more from its most recent high.

Just after noon, the Dow was down 2.9% while the S&P 500 dropped 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies, whose fortunes are more closely tied to the domestic economy, is now down more than 20% from its recent high.