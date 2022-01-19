Minnesota attorney general sues St. Charles COVID test company

In a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota attorney general, the Center for COVID Control and its affiliated lab, Doctors Clinical Lab Corp., are accused of failing to deliver test results or faking results. State records show the company is based in St. Charles and has an address in Rolling Meadows that is shared by Doctors Clinical Laboratory Corp. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

A week after it suspended operations amid scrutiny from authorities in multiple states, a St. Charles-based company that purports to run hundreds of COVID-19 testing sites has been sued by Minnesota's attorney general.

The Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Lab Corp. collected and processed test samples from locations in Minnesota and "either failed to deliver test results or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate," according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Minnesota by Attorney General Kevin Ellison.

State records show the company is based in St. Charles and has an address in Rolling Meadows that is shared by Doctors Clinical Laboratory Corp.

A news release on the company website dated Thursday said the company would "pause" operations through Jan. 22, time the company said would be used to provide more training for staff.

