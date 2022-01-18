Metropolitan Square discussion postponed in Des Plaines

A planned discussion about spurring activity at the Metropolitan Square complex in downtown Des Plaines was put on hold Tuesday because Mayor Andrew Goczkowski and two aldermen were absent. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A planned discussion of ways to invigorate the Metropolitan Square complex in downtown Des Plaines was put on hold Tuesday because Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, the proposal's leading proponent, was absent.

Aldermen Mark Lysakowski of the 1st Ward and Shamoon Ebrahimi of the 8th Ward were missing from the dais, too.

City Manager Mike Bartholomew said Goczkowski requested the issue be postponed until everyone could be present for a debate, and the city council obliged.

Set about a block north of Miner Street, Metropolitan Square is a combination of commercial and condominium buildings. It also contains a public plaza and a public parking garage.

Opened in 2006, the development has never really taken off with the public. Nine out of 22 storefronts currently are vacant; at least one never has had tenants.

In 2015, a planning and architectural firm called the Lakota Group came up with improvement plans for the complex, including changing traffic patterns and adding play features for children. But none of its recommendations were implemented.

Goczkowski, who was elected mayor last year, wants to bring the plans back and put the issue on Tuesday's agenda. The board makeup has changed considerably since the plans first were unveiled, he noted in an interview last week.

"It has so much potential," Goczkowski said of Metropolitan Square. "But it's clearly not reaching that potential."

A new discussion date wasn't set.