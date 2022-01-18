Feder: Chicago Public Media approves 'historic partnership' for WBEZ, Sun-Times

The board of Chicago Public Media voted Tuesday to approve a deal to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times. Associated Pres file photo

The parent company of public radio station WBEZ 91.5-FM is moving forward on plans to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times -- a merger designed to assure survival of the money-losing newspaper that will create one of the nation's largest nonprofit local news organizations.

The board of Chicago Public Media voted Tuesday to approve the deal, which was first disclosed here in September. The merger is expected to be finalized by Jan. 31.

