Peckish for poultry? Chicken chains battle it out in the suburbs

The suburbs have seemingly become a battleground for chicken chains looking to win the hearts, and taste buds, of suburban diners. Daily Herald File Photo

Why does someone in the suburbs cross the road?

To get to the chicken restaurant on the other side.

If you've got a hankerin' for poultry, there's a good chance you can find plenty of options to satiate that hunger in any Chicago suburb thanks to several chain eateries expanding their roosts as they battle for the taste buds and wallets of diners who seemingly never cry "fowl" over another chicken dinner.

Staples like KFC, Popeyes and Chicago-area mainstay Harold's Chicken Shack remain popular, while outfits like Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's still draw huge crowds when new stores open. In fact, Raising Cane's is opening its latest suburban outpost in Arlington Heights on Jan. 25.

And suburban residents have no problem taking sides, and we're not just talking about beans, fries or coleslaw.

"For a small business, Harold's Chicken can't be beat," said Ken Johnson of Schaumburg. "For corporate business, it's Chick-fil-A spicy sandwich and Popeyes Fried Chicken."

No matter how it's prepared -- fried, grilled or broasted -- the public's interest in chicken and a fast casual dining experience does not appear to be waning.

Newer entrants into the suburban chicken wars include Nando's, with locations in Naperville and Oak Brook; Fry the Coop, which has spots in Elmhurst and Prospect Heights; Dave's Hot Chicken, a nationwide chain with three Illinois locations including Naperville; Mother Clucker's, a Chicago operation with a Palatine outpost; and Mr. Broast, with its breaded and fried Zinger Burger chicken sandwich at locations in Aurora, Lombard and Rosemont.

"I kind of like Fry the Coop in Prospect Heights," said Rolling Meadows resident Jessica Butler. "They have really good crispy, spicy Nashville chicken sandwiches. I like their seasoned fries too."

Even NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is getting in on the action, planning to open Big Chicken in Rosemont later this year, the first Midwest spot for the growing chain.

Here's a look at how the major players stack up against one another:

Chick-fil-A

What it's known for: Original chicken sandwich and waffle fries

Menu gem: Chick-fil-A Chicken Breakfast Biscuit, arguably the best thing on the menu

Locations in Illinois: 59

Suburban spots include: Algonquin, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Elgin, Elmhurst, Gurnee, Kildeer, Lombard, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, Wheaton

Harold's Chicken Shack

What it's known for: 1/2 Chicken Dinner

Menu gem: Don't sleep on their seafood selections

Locations in Illinois: 30

Suburban spots include: Aurora and the south suburbs

KFC

What it's known for: Original recipe of 11 herbs and spices fried chicken bucket

Menu gem: Famous Bowl, which features mashed potato bed topped with gravy, corn, cheese and chicken chunks

Locations in Illinois: 151

Suburban spots include: Algonquin, Antioch, Aurora, Bartlett, Carol Stream, Crystal Lake, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elgin, Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Lisle, Lombard, McHenry, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Round Lake, Schaumburg, Streamwood, Vernon Hills, Wauconda, West Chicago, Wheeling

Popeyes

What it's known for: Classic and Spicy chicken sandwiches

Menu gem: Biscuits, melt in your mouth buttery, flaky goodness

Locations in Illinois: 134

Suburban spots include: Addison, Antioch, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Bensenville, Bloomingdale, Carpentersville, Crystal Lake, Des Plaines, Elgin, Glendale Heights, Hampshire, Hanover Park, Huntley, Lake Zurich, Lisle, Lombard, McHenry, Mount Prospect, Mundelein, Naperville, North Aurora, Palatine, Round Lake Beach, Schaumburg, Villa Park, West Chicago

Raising Cane's

What it's known for: Chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce

Menu gem: The often-imitated, never-duplicated delightfully tangy Cane's Sauce

Locations in Illinois: 10

Suburban spots include: Arlington Heights (opening Jan. 25), Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Glen Ellyn, Gurnee, Crystal Lake, Naperville, Schaumburg