 

Outdoor dining licenses will cost up to $1,500 in Mundelein

  • Mundelein restaurants and bars that serve patrons on public streets or sidewalks, such as those here on Park Street, will have to pay annual fees for the privilege.

    Mundelein restaurants and bars that serve patrons on public streets or sidewalks, such as those here on Park Street, will have to pay annual fees for the privilege. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2021

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted1/11/2022 5:05 AM

A long-simmering plan to charge restaurateurs and food truck operators for setting up on public streets and sidewalks in Mundelein has been finalized -- and the bill isn't cheap.

But like some restaurants' early-bird discounts and two-for-one deals, reductions will be possible.

 

License fees for interested restaurants will start at $500 and cost an additional 15 cents per gross square foot of outdoor public space used. The fee will be capped at $1,500 annually.

Licenses for food trucks and carts associated with Mundelein restaurants will cost $150 each year, while businesses without brick-and-mortar locations in Mundelein will have to pony up $350.

Space used won't affect the fees for food trucks and carts.

Business owners may apply for fee reductions or waivers. It'll be up to the village board to grant or deny such requests.

The board unanimously approved the fee structures Monday night -- seven months after voting to launch the licensing program.

Officials held off on establishing fees to study the matter further and talk with merchants who will be affected.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The program follows two seasons of outdoor dining on Park Street in downtown Mundelein. Like similar programs in other towns, it was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portable barriers close the road to cars, allowing Area Coffee, Tina G's and the Park Street Restaurant -- the eateries on the block -- to serve customers at tables and chairs on the roadway.

No other Mundelein streets have been shut down for outdoor dining.

The revenue from the licenses is supposed to help offset the village's costs for garbage collection, installing and watering plants, installing signs and other associated services, officials have said.

For the Park Street area, they come to about $20,500 annually, documents indicate.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Mundelein proposes annual fees of up to $1,500 for outdoor dining licenses
Related Article
Mundelein proposes annual fees of up to $1,500 for outdoor dining licenses
 
New rules for entertainment in downtown Mundelein
Related Article
New rules for entertainment in downtown Mundelein
 
Licenses to be required for outdoor dining, seating in Mundelein
Related Article
Licenses to be required for outdoor dining, seating in Mundelein
 
Mundelein celebrating return of outdoor dining on Park Street
Related Article
Mundelein celebrating return of outdoor dining on Park Street
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 