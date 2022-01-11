Biggins appointed CEO of ACB

WEST DUNDEE -- American City Bureau, the nation's oldest fundraising consulting firm, announced the promotion of John Biggins to chief executive officer.

Previously, Biggins served as president of the 108-year-old fundraising consulting firm. This change is part of a larger effort in corporate succession planning and was made effective on Jan. 1 by the firm's board of directors.

Leslie Biggins Mollsen, former chief executive officer since 2007 and co-owner of ACB, will assume the role as president. She will continue to serve on the board and focus on client relations, sales and promoting the company.

"John's outstanding leadership has been on full display over the past several years. I am personally grateful for the way he navigated our business through the rough terrains of the pandemic and positioned ACB for growth and a bright future," said Biggins Mollsen. "John has been instrumental in client acquisition and building a consortium of partnerships with industry leaders in data analytics, operations, New Market Tax Credits, real estate, and facility planning and design. These partnerships have transformed our service offerings to the great benefit of our clients. Given all of his accomplishments and in tandem with our firm's succession planning, there was no better time to make this transition."

Throughout his 28-year career with ACB, Biggins has provided major gift consulting for hundreds of capital, endowment and debt reduction campaigns spanning nonprofit sectors in social service, religious, health, education, community and the arts. Biggins has also carved out a unique niche for youth serving and community-based organizations, such as YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs.

"I am honored to be able to serve a family-owned company spanning three generations that is so rich in tradition like ACB" Biggins said. "With over a century of service, ACB is considered the first fundraising consulting firm in the nation. I look forward to setting the stage for the next 100 years of promoting philanthropy and serving the nonprofit sector."