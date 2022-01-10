Feder: Lite FM celebrates another Christmas season on top

To the surprise of absolutely no one, WLIT 93.9-FM swept the radio ratings in its 21st consecutive season as Chicago's Christmas station.

The iHeartMedia adult contemporary powerhouse finished first overall in the Nielsen Audio survey released December 28. Lite FM tied for first place the previous month with Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM.

Lite FM, which began airing nonstop holiday music November 3, also topped the ratings in mornings with Melissa Forman, middays with Robin Rock, afternoons with Mick Lee and evenings with the syndicated Delilah Rene.

