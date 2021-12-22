Chicago-area Amazon workers stage brief walkouts

A few dozen Amazon workers briefly walked off their jobs at two Chicago-area locations Wednesday in what organizers billed as the first multisite job action affecting the online retailer.

The employees, calling themselves Amazonians United Chicagoland, left their posts during shifts that began early in the morning to dramatize grievances about wages and working conditions. They had submitted petitions to management demanding changes but said they had received no response.

The walkouts occurred at delivery stations at 1500 S. Laramie Ave. in Cicero and at 3507 W. 51st St. in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

