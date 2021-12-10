Hoffman chamber honoring business community's efforts during pandemic

Jeff Miller, co-owner of Divine Signs & Graphics, is congratulated by Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Tricia O'Brien as he rises to accept the chamber's Business of the Year award the last time its Celebration of Excellence dinner was held in person in January 2020. Daily Herald file photo

For a second time, the display of resourcefulness and innovation during the pandemic was among the general nomination criteria for the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry's four annual Celebration of Excellence award categories.

While such traits were clearly needed for businesses and individuals to stand out during the last two years, chamber President and CEO Tricia O'Brien said it's hoped 2022 will unfold in a way that makes COVID-19 less of a factor in the business community's viability.

The chamber recently announced its members' nominees for the awards that will be presented at the Celebration of Excellence dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Chicago Marriott Northwest, 4800 Hoffman Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

This will be a return to in-person gathering after last January's celebration was held virtually and hosted by the owners of custom T-shirt and apparel manufacturer Blink Tees from their Hoffman Estates headquarters.

Nominees for Business of the Year are Bear Family McDonald's Restaurants, First American Bank, Muller's Woodfield Acura, Poplar Creek Bowl and WT Group LLC.

Hopefuls for Small Business of the Year are Pinot's Palette in South Barrington, Elle Forte Photography, HomeTrust Mortgage Corporation, FSBOHOMES.com NW Chicagoland and PRP Wine International.

Nominated for Public Sector/Non-Profit Partner of the Year are the village of Hoffman Estates' Health and Human Services Department, North West Housing Partnership, Schaumburg Township District Library, Schaumburg Hoffman Lions Club and Hoffman Estates Professional Firefighters.

In consideration for Volunteer of the Year are Tempia Courts of Pluymert, MacDonald, Hargrove & Lee, Ltd.; Kate Harris of Healthy Living (Melaleuca); Paula Ramos of DataPros Bookkeeping Service, LLC; Mary B. Small of L & M Financial Services, Inc.; and Kevin Kramer, economic development director for the village of Hoffman Estates.

Among the other, more regular criteria for nominations are consistent and positive contributions to the chamber and its mission; support of the community through stimulation of economic growth; and volunteerism supporting social, health or philanthropic work.

For more information on how to register for or sponsor the Celebration of Excellence, visit hechamber.com.