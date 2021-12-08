Las Vegas company is state gaming board's pick to run Waukegan casino

The former Fountain Square shopping center at Lakehurst Road and Northpoint Boulevard in Waukegan is the proposed site of a new casino. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

The Illinois Gaming Board on Wednesday picked Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts as its choice to operate a planned casino in Waukegan. The company plans to name its casino American Place. Courtesy of Full House Resorts

State regulators on Wednesday selected a Las Vegas-based company as their choice to run the long-planned Waukegan casino over a group led by former Grayslake state Sen. Michael Bond.

The Illinois Gaming Board voted unanimously for Full House Resorts and granted them preliminarily licensure to operate the casino it plans to name American Place.

Gaming board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said it is not guaranteed that Full House Resorts would ultimately receive the license, as further review is required before final approval.

"Preliminary suitability is not the final act in this play and does not render licensure a mere formality," Fruchter said during the board's virtual meeting Wednesday morning.

But the decision likely dashes the hopes of North Point Casino, which is led by Bond, the former state lawmaker who now runs a video gambling business.

The planned casino will be built on the site of the shuttered Fountain Square shopping center, at Lakehurst Road and Northpoint Boulevard.