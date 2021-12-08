Elgin could get another Starbucks along Randall Road

Elgin's planning and zoning commission is recommending approval of plans for a Starbucks on Randall Road near Royal Boulevard. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin could get another Starbucks on Randall Road.

The planning and zoning commission is recommending approval of plans to construct a new stand-alone location on Randall in front of Russo Power Equipment, just north of Royal Boulevard.

It would be the fifth Starbucks in Elgin and the fourth on Randall Road, joining locations at 821 S. Randall in front of Meijer; 2480 N. Randall near Technology Drive; and inside the Target at 300 S. Randall. There also is a stand-alone shop at 310 S. McLean Blvd.

The proposed 2,200-square-foot building would include an outdoor patio and a drive-through with space to stack 13 vehicles.

The proposed development would not include new access to Randall. Customers would have to enter the Russo parking lot from the south at Royal or the north at Fletcher Drive.

Glazier Elgin II, LLC submitted the plans for the $2.4 million project. Its proposal subdivides the property between The Learning Experience daycare and a multi-tenant retail building into two outlets. The space is an unused portion of a parking lot.

Applicant Daniel Abdo, who said Glazier does "quite a bit of development work" for Starbucks, said the location was selected because of its proximity to I-90.

The shopping center, constructed in 1992, was anchored by Walmart until it closed in 2012, moving further south on Randall. Russo and indoor training facility Athlete HQ now occupy the former Walmart space. A smaller strip just north houses a liquor store, play cafe, dance studio and fitness center.

"We are very excited to have Starbucks in front of our store and to see the development along Randall Road," said Cori Huege, facility assistant manager at Russo. "I think this is going to be a great asset to the community, to the businesses in our area as well as the residents that surround the property."

The commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the project. The lone no vote came from Commissioner Alex Lopez, who voiced concerns about the location of trash bins and a walkway.

The city council, which has the final say, will review the plans at a future meeting.