Owners of Chicago Culinary Kitchen planning Pink's Shrimp seafood restaurant in Palatine

The owners of Chicago Culinary Kitchen want to open Pink's Shrimp at 773 N. Quentin Road in Palatine, shown here in 2017 before Chicago Culinary Kitchen relocated to a spot on North Hicks Road, also in Palatine. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017

Kristina and Greg Gaardbo, owners of the popular Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine, are planning a new seafood restaurant in Palatine to be called Pink's Shrimp. It will open in Chicago Culinary Kitchen's former home on Quentin Road. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, May 2021

After moving their Chicago Culinary Kitchen to a new location in Palatine, its owners now want to open a seafood restaurant at the old site.

Pink's Shrimp would be located at 773 N. Quentin Road, in the North Quentin Plaza shopping center, and would serve "seafood specialties alongside supporting inspired sides in a unique and fun environment," restaurateurs Kristina and Greg Gaardbo said in the business plan they submitted to the village.

The 1,500-square foot space has been vacant since the Gaardbos relocated Chicago Culinary Kitchen -- a BBQ restaurant that also offers classes and events -- in July to 2391 N. Hicks Road, in the Lake Cook Commons shopping center.

Just like the previous restaurant, Pink's Shrimp would have 30 seats and a liquor license. Hours would be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The village council gave its approval to the plan at its meeting Monday night.

Pink's Shrimp documents list Kristina Gaardbo as owner and personal chef and her husband Greg as personal chef.

The menu would include a pound or half-pound of coconut shrimp, beer battered shrimp, fried clam strips, fried smelt, fried calamari, fried oysters, chicken tenders and more. Fish offerings would include grilled or fried walleye, Icelandic cod, catfish and more. "Po'boy" sandwiches would include oyster, clam and andouilles sausage. A variety of sides and desserts would round out the menu.

The Gaardbos opened Chicago Culinary Kitchen in 2016 and expanded it in 2017. The new location at 2391 N. Hicks Road has more seating and expanded hours, as well as culinary classes and events.

The couple also has plans for a commissary and bakery at 2383 N. Hicks Road "to expand and keep up with demand at the new location as well as enable the addition of assorted bakery items, flatbreads, and pizzas," documents state.

"Over the last seven years, we have found our target market to be 'everyone,'" the Gaardbos wrote in documents they submitted to the village. "Everyone loves amazing food. Food is what brings people together, no matter what the occasion. We will continue to market to everyone using social media, signage, delicious food and word-of-mouth."