Bensenville company recalls tahini
Updated 12/6/2021 5:17 PM
Bensenville-based International Golden Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling some jars of tahini because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Kane County Health Department.
The Al kanater brand, which is distributed nationwide, is sold in 16-ounce containers. The lot number flagged is TT4N-201127.
No illnesses have been reported, but consumers who have purchased the tahini are urged to return them to the place of sale for a full refund.
The problem was found through random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the news release said.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, officials said.
