Feder: Sun-Times, WBEZ closing in on merger

For a couple of news organizations that demand transparency from everyone else, there's been little of it from the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Public Media, parent company of news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Since late September, when news of their proposed merger was first disclosed, both sides have been dealing behind closed doors to unite the two legacy media brands under what they're calling "a new model of local nonprofit journalism."

Matt Moog, CEO of Chicago Public Media, said in an internal communication the two companies were focused on "completing due diligence . . . with an eye toward reaching a final agreement by the end of the year."

He told employees they'll hear more at their next staff meeting Thursday.

Nykia Wright, CEO of the Sun-Times, declined to comment. "I do not have any updates for you at this time," she said.

