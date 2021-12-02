Feder: WBBM Newsradio, Lite FM tie for first-place in Chicago radio ratings

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news combo, and WLIT 93.9-FM, the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station, tied for first place in the latest Chicago radio ratings released Wednesday.

The monthlong Nielsen Audio survey period included the first week of nonstop Christmas music on Lite FM, which began Nov. 3.

Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM topped all others in mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour." Mary Dixon anchors local news cut-ins during morning drive.

Lite FM led in middays with Robin Rock and afternoons with Mick Lee. WBBM Newsradio won evenings with Bob Conway and Andy Dahn.

Falling to an all-time low, Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM tied for 29th place overall with a 0.8 percent audience share.

For the 10th straight month Univision Spanish-language regional Mexican WOJO 105.1-FM was No. 1 among listeners between 25 and 54. WOJO also finished first in the key adult demographic in mornings with Raúl Molinar, Carla Medrano and Andrés Maldonado, middays with Rafael "El Primo Rafa" Bautista and afternoons with Sylvia del Valle.

