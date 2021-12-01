United Airlines jet powered by sustainable fuel set to head out from O'Hare

What would normally be a ho-hum United Airlines flight from O'Hare International Airport to Washington D.C. Wednesday is being hailed as a breakthrough that will help to reduce pollution from jet fuel.

That's because the product being pumped into the United 737 MAX 8 aircraft is sustainable aviation fuel, which unlike petroleum uses leftovers from agriculture, wood mills and other sources.

The jaunt to the nation's capital, expected to carry several Illinois congressmen, is the first use of sustainable jet fuel on a commercial flight, officials said.

"Today's SAF flight is not only a significant milestone for efforts to decarbonize our industry, but when combined with the surge in commitments to produce and purchase alternative fuels, we're demonstrating the scalable and impactful way companies can join together and play a role in addressing the biggest challenge of our lifetimes," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

The revamped fuel emits fewer greenhouse gases than traditional petroleum, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Sustainable jet fuel comes from a variety of sources including corn grain, algae, fats, oils and greases, agricultural residue, wood mill waste and municipal solid waste streams, the DOE reported.