Construction of new Huntley Hampton Inn delayed by supply, labor issues

The Huntley Hampton Inn will have 100 rooms and an indoor pool. Artist's rendering

Because of labor and supply chain problems, it will be another six months before the new Hampton Inn along Route 47 in Huntley is ready to open, the building's developer said.

Henry Patel, president of Woodstock Hotel Inc. and developer of the new hotel, was granted a six-month extension for the hotel's construction by the Huntley village board Thursday. Patel originally planned to have the inn opened by the end of 2021.

"The Hampton Inn hotel construction continues to move forward, but the construction timeline has been extended due to a number of factors with subcontractors and equipment providers," Patel wrote in a letter to the village. "Many of these companies are hampered by the COVID pandemic and related labor shortages and supply chain issues."

Patel said all parts of the project have been delayed. The developer still is working to complete drywall, install internet, and purchase furniture, he said.

"Let's pray and hope you're open in the spring, at least by Easter, and we're really proud you're bringing this hotel to our town," Trustee Ronda Goldman said.

Patel said he thinks he will be able to open the hotel before the end of June.

The four-story, 100-room hotel is being constructed at the intersection of Route 47 and Powers Road and was approved by the board in July of 2020.

It will include an indoor pool, a breakfast area, and a meeting room, bringing the total cost of the village's first major hotel to $11.5 million as of last summer, said Melissa Stocker, the village's economic development, marketing and recruitment specialist.

The hotel's construction comes with some financial incentives for the business as well, Mayor Tim Hoeft said, including a $3 per night tax reimbursement over the next five years.

Hoeft and Trustee Curt Kittle said they want the remaining months of construction to be transparent because of the incentives Patel's hotel can receive from the village when open. They suggested Patel provide the village board with monthly updates on the progress.