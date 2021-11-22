Feder: BGA forms Illinois Solutions Partnership with $10 million grant from McCormick Foundation

Chicago's Better Government Association, the nonprofit investigation journalism and government watchdog organization, is about to expand dramatically, thanks to the largest gift in its 98-year history -- a $10 million grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Over the next five years, the grant will be used to more than double the investigative and enterprise reporting staff of the BGA and broaden its mission to encompass "solutions journalism" across a variety of platforms.

Dubbed the Illinois Solutions Partnership, the ambitious new collaboration will focus on providing residents information they need "to hold their government accountable and engage public officials and civic leaders in efforts to improve Illinois and Chicago," according to a joint announcement Monday.

"We're launching the Illinois Solutions Partnership at a crucial time for both the state and for journalism," said David Greising, president and CEO of the BGA. "Disinvestment in news coverage is a threat to a healthy democracy, and the McCormick Foundation's significant investment will help to combat this dangerous trend."

