Gas prices fall slightly in Illinois

The average cost of a gallon of gas fell 4 cents in Illinois and 1 cent nationally over the past week, AAA said. Associated Press/Nov. 5

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Illinois has dropped 4 cents in the last week, according to AAA.

The auto club said the state average was $3.56 per gallon, while the national average was $3.41, a 1-cent drop from last week.

"A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA. "Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time."

Nationally, a gallon of gas is 11 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago, AAA said.