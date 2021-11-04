Convergint expands across the Southeast

SCHAUMBURG -- Security technology company Convergint Thursday said it has acquired Simpson Security Systems, a security systems integrator that provides services across Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee.

The acquisition further strengthens and expands Convergint's footprint across the Southeast and Central regions of the United States, the company said. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991, Simpson Security's clientele includes businesses of all sizes, health care facilities, and state and government entities, including the Department of Justice.

"We've celebrated tremendous growth this past year, and with each acquisition, we remain focused on two things: culture and service. We are honored to be welcoming over 75 colleagues from Simpson Security Systems," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint.

Convergint is a $1.7 billion global systems integrator that designs, installs and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation and audiovisual security systems.