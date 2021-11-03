UWL expands freight operations with suburban location

SCHAUMBURG -- Cleveland-based UWL has expanded operations to better serve shippers moving freight throughout the Midwest with new offices at 1051 Perimeter Drive in Schaumburg.

The office location was selected because of its proximity to O'Hare International Airport, and will become the new home base for UWL's growing Chicago-based team of supply chain professionals, the company said.

"Rapid changes in the marketplace due to disruptions from the pandemic have pushed our customers to consider alternative routes and options for their supply chains," said Chicago-based UWL Air Freight Director James Constantinidis. "Chicago serves as a major transport hub for the Midwest region, so it is a logical choice for many of our shippers. We're excited to grow with our customers and plant some roots here."

In 2021, UWL expanded its airfreight and vessel chartering services. The company said it continues to bolster its technology offerings to allow better supply chain visibility and control for customers.

"Shippers need logistics providers who are flexible and creative, so having that local knowledge and relationships with Chicago rail, air and drayage providers is critical these days," said UWL President Duncan Wright.