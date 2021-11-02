After Hours: Think Tank
Updated 11/2/2021 12:47 PM
The Arlington Business Group, a networking group comprised of a number of Arlington Heights businesses, recently helped one of their members, The Think Tank, host a ribbon cutting and open house at the business's new location. The Think Tank, the Arlington Heights--based tutoring and test prep company founded in 2016, recently moved to a stunning new facility at 510 West Northwest Highway.
Members of the networking group, including founders Dave Hogaboom of Capital Point Financial Group and David Schwabe of The Schwabe Group of @properties, were joined by Arlington Heights Village Trustee Jim Bertucci and about two dozen others in congratulating The Think Tank founder Matt Miklius, PhD on the opening of the new space.
