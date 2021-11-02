After Hours: Aligned Modern Health

The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Aligned Modern Health to the local business community and chamber as they have opened a new location in Kildeer. Aligned Modern Health is located at 20505 N. Rand Road in Kildeer. COO and Co-Founder Andrew Ingley cut the ribbon alongside Clinic Manager Marissa Garcia, Physical Medicine Team Dr. Katherine Emrich and Ellie King, Acupuncturist Raven Moore, Functional Medicine provider Dr. Tanner Wilson, and Clinical Massage Therapist Kari Manzanilla, Kildeer Village Administrator Michael Talbett, Chamber President Brad Bailey, and fellow chamber members/business owners.